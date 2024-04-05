AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
Iran vows to punish Israel at funeral for officers killed in embassy strike

Reuters Published April 5, 2024 Updated April 5, 2024 03:36pm
Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei looks at the coffins of members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who were killed in the Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy complex in the Syrian capital Damascus, during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran. Photo: Reuters
Iran reiterated its pledge to punish Israel on Friday at a funeral for seven officers killed in a suspected Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy compound in Syria this week.

State television showed demonstrators carrying pictures of those killed and banners with slogans such as “Death to Israel” and “Death to America”.

Toll rises to 16 in Israeli strike on Iran’s Damascus consulate

The dead included one of Iran’s top soldiers, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who was visiting the Iranian embassy compound in the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, meets with the family of one of the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who were killed in the Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy complex in the Syrian capital Damascus, during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran. Photo: Reuters
“No act of the enemy against the sacred Islamic republic will go unanswered,” Major General Hossein Salami, the IRGC commander-in-chief, told the crowd gathered in Tehran.

“Our brave men will punish the Zionist regime.” The funeral coincided with the annual Quds (Jerusalem) Day, during which Iran stages large state-sponsored pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel rallies nationwide.

The leader of Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, Ziad al-Nakhala, took part in the Tehran rally, Iranian media reported.

The airstrike was the boldest, and deadliest attack in a series that have killed Iranian officials in Syria since December. Iran vowed harsh retaliation, raising the spectre of a wider war and prompting the Israeli armed forces to suspend leave for all combat units on Thursday, a day after they said they were mobilising more troops for air defence units.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday his country would harm “whoever harms us or plans to harm us”.

Families of members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who were killed in the Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy complex in the Syrian capital Damascus, carry their coffins during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran. Photo: Reuters
In Tehran, the coffins of two of the killed Iranian officers were displayed as people intoned religious mourning chants and waved the Palestinian flag.

All seven officers were expected to be buried later on Friday.

Kremlin says Israeli attack on Iranian consulate is ‘act of aggression’

Iran’s Jerusalem Day rallies are held annually on the last Friday of Ramadan in support of Palestinians, who want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state in territories captured by Israel in a 1967 war.

