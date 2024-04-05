AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.25%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
DGKC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
HUBC 121.98 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.46%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.67%)
OGDC 125.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.37%)
PAEL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.96%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 110.21 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.92%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.88%)
PTC 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.95%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (7.26%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TELE 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.67%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 69.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,054 Increased By 48.3 (0.69%)
BR30 23,009 Increased By 272.3 (1.2%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-05

PIACL divestment: Prequalification criteria, committee approved

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2024 04:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission Board in the two sessions held on 2nd and 4th April 2024 gave approval of the prequalification criteria and the prequalification committee for the evaluation of bids/ interests to be submitted for the divestment of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL).

The 217th meeting of the Board, being held under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Privatisation, Abdul Aleem Khan, concluded Thursday at the Privatisation Commission.

At the meeting, Aleem Khan expressed that the PIACL is a very attractive opportunity for both local and international investors, especially after the restructuring of the airline where major liabilities of the company have been taken off its balance sheet.

EOIs sought for PIACL divestment

The federal minister hoped that the Pakistani business community would also look at this opportunity with enthusiasm and would show their interest in acquiring the national airline.

The Privatisation Commission has invited expression of interest from interested parties willing to bid for the majority stakes in the PIACL through an advertisement published on 2nd April 2024 in national and international newspapers.

The Invitation for EOI and all related documents are available on the Privatisation Commission’s website.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PIA Abdul Aleem Khan PIACL Ministry of Privatisation Privatisation Commission Board

Comments

200 characters

PIACL divestment: Prequalification criteria, committee approved

SOEs: PM for speeding up sell-off process

Pakistan, Russia, CARs: meeting on UAP rail plan likely on April 23-24

FBR approaches AGP for early fixation of cases

Excellence Award: FBR announces privileges, concessions for top taxpayers

NPGCL inks $200m FDI MoU with Chinese firm NGLE

Excessive loadshedding: Nepra slaps Rs50m penalty on KE, 4 other Discos

SAB fails to take decision on sugar export

Notice issued to POL, others: Respondents shall continue to pay tax liability under Sec 4C: IHC

IWS tender: PMO seeks details on Chinese co’s complaint

Read more stories