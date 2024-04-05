PIACL divestment: Prequalification criteria, committee approved

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission Board in the two sessions held on 2nd and 4th April 2024 gave approval of the prequalification criteria and the prequalification committee for the evaluation of bids/ interests to be submitted for the divestment of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL).

The 217th meeting of the Board, being held under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Privatisation, Abdul Aleem Khan, concluded Thursday at the Privatisation Commission.

At the meeting, Aleem Khan expressed that the PIACL is a very attractive opportunity for both local and international investors, especially after the restructuring of the airline where major liabilities of the company have been taken off its balance sheet.

EOIs sought for PIACL divestment

The federal minister hoped that the Pakistani business community would also look at this opportunity with enthusiasm and would show their interest in acquiring the national airline.

The Privatisation Commission has invited expression of interest from interested parties willing to bid for the majority stakes in the PIACL through an advertisement published on 2nd April 2024 in national and international newspapers.

The Invitation for EOI and all related documents are available on the Privatisation Commission’s website.

