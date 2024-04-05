Islamabad rally vandalism: Verdict on acquittal pleas of IK, others reserved

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Thursday, reserved its judgement on the acquittal applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding Chairman Imran Khan, PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, and others in a case registered against them regarding vandalism during PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi March.

Judicial Magistrate Malik Imran, while hearing the acquittal pleas, reserved its verdict, following the completion of arguments of both parties. The case was registered at the Industrial Area police station during the Azadi March.

The other accused in the case include PTI leader Asad Qaiser, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, as well as, PTI former leaders Ali Nawaz Awan, Sadaqat Abbasi, and Pervaiz Khattak.

Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Awan, and Abbasi appeared before the court.

PTI’s lawyers Sardar Masroof advocate, Amna Ali, Rizwan Akhtar Awan, and Mirza Asim advocate appeared before the court.

Sardar Masroof advocate told the court that an acquittal petition was filed in February last year, we want to present arguments today on the acquittal petition in this case.

The judge remarked that the challans of Sadaqat Abbasi, Ali Nawaz Awan, and Sheikh Rasheed have been submitted before the court.

Masroof argued that this First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under Section 144, there is no evidence or CCTV footage in this case, and the case was not registered by the concerned person. The court after hearing arguments reserved its verdict.

