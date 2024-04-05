AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
Technology Print 2024-04-05

Google Cloud announces ‘startup competition’

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2024 04:50am

KARACHI: Google Cloud has launched its Startup Competition Pakistan 2024, which aims to unearth the nation’s most promising tech ventures and empower them to take centre stage on the regional innovation map.

This inaugural event highlights Google Cloud’s recognition of Pakistan’s immense talent pool and the flourishing opportunities within its local startup ecosystem.

Google Cloud’s Startup Competition Pakistan 2024 is designed to identify, showcase, and cultivate innovative entrepreneurial ventures in Pakistan. Startups from across the nation are invited to participate and present their groundbreaking ideas, products, or services to a panel of esteemed judges composed of industry experts, investors, and seasoned entrepreneurs.

“We are thrilled to launch Google Cloud’s Startup Competition Pakistan 2024, a country teeming with talent and ripe with opportunities,” said Farhan Qureshi, Google Country Director Pakistan. “Through this initiative, we aim to empower and support the next generation of entrepreneurs who are leveraging Cloud technologies to drive meaningful change and innovation.”

The competition will feature five distinct tracks, each focusing on a specific area of innovation including AI & Generative AI, E-commerce & Connectivity, Fintech, Frontier Digital Technologies and Sustainability & Environment

Five finalists from each track will be selected on the basis of the strength of the product, market differentiation, growth potential and strength of the team. These finalists will then advance to the Grand Finals to be held in Karachi in late July 2024, where they will pitch before a distinguished panel of judges and industry experts. One winner from each track will be awarded a cash prize of PKR 1 Million, along with exclusive networking opportunities with leading venture capitalists.

“This competition serves as a testament to Google Cloud and Tech Valley’s unwavering commitment to supporting and accelerating the growth of Pakistan’s local startup scene,” said Umar Farooq, CEO of Tech Valley. “By supporting startups and fostering innovation, we are helping to drive economic growth and create new opportunities for entrepreneurs in Pakistan.”

The competition has garnered support from various key stakeholders in the startup ecosystem, including sponsors Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs (OPEN), Aspire, Bookme and Tridorian. It also has the support of Google Developer Groups and key community partners such as Indus Valley Capital, Fatima Gobi Ventures and Katalyst Labs among others.

