Biden, Israel’s Netanyahu speak after strike kills food aid workers

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, three days after Israel launched an attack that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza, a White House official said.

The White House has described Biden as outraged and heartbroken by the attack but the president has made no fundamental change in Washington’s steadfast support for Israel in its conflict against Palestinian Hamas.

The call between the two leaders lasted less than 30 minutes, the White House official said.

Family of Pole killed in Gaza should get compensation from Israel, Poland says

Before the phone call, a U.S. official said Biden was likely to bring up the need for better protections for humanitarian workers and for an increase of food shipments into Gaza.

Celebrity chef Jose Andres told Reuters in an emotional interview on Wednesday that the Israeli attack had targeted his aid workers “systematically, car by car.”

Israel said on Thursday it would adjust tactics in the Gaza war after describing the attack as the result of a misidentification, and that inquiry findings would be made public soon.