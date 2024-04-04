AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
Apr 04, 2024
World

Taliban govt urges Islamabad to show restraint over Afghan migrants

AFP Published 04 Apr, 2024 05:42pm

KABUL: Taliban authorities urged Pakistan on Thursday not to make a unilateral decision on repatriating Afghan migrants, saying they shouldn’t be “harassed”, after reports Islamabad would renew an eviction campaign.

More than half a million Afghans fled Pakistan last year after the former government ordered undocumented migrants to leave or face arrest as Islamabad-Kabul relations soured over security.

Islamabad initially set a November 2023 deadline but official sources, who asked not to be identified, told AFP in March that Pakistan is gathering data on Afghan migrants – including those residing legally in the country – ahead of a renewed push slated to start after the Islamic Holy month of Ramazan.

Pakistan to launch fresh Afghan deportations: officials

A final decision has not been made on a repatriation push, according to Pakistan officials, but the Afghan deputy minister for refugees urged restraint in a meeting with a top Pakistani diplomat in Kabul.

“The issue of refugees is bilateral and decisions regarding them should be made through an understanding between both countries,” said Abdul Rahman Rashed, according to a ministry statement on social media platform X on Thursday.

“They shouldn’t be harassed until a joint mechanism is reached.”

Taliban authorities have urged Afghans to return home since taking power in 2021 but they also have condemned Pakistan’s actions, saying nationals are being punished for tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, and have called for people to be given more time to leave.

Millions of Afghans have poured into Pakistan over the decades, fleeing successive conflicts and political upheaval.

Taliban Taliban govt Afghan migrants

