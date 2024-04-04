Gwadar flooding: govt should take climate change more seriously

Gwadar’s people have had a difficult start to the new year due to environmental challenges.

Gwadar sustained significant damage as a result of heavy rains that disrupted daily activities and traffic on the Coastal Highway in late February. Furthermore, the intense downpour also damaged Gwadar’s Marine Drive Road and Expressway and halted trade with Iran.

While over 400 homes were destroyed and over 8,000 had partial damage, many schools only suffered minor damage. The presence of water in the city also disrupted connectivity. Additionally, it has had an impact on the port’s cellular networks.

Navy deploys helicopters in flood-hit areas of Gwadar

Authorities are still working to compile an evaluation of the damage done. Numerous areas of the province have seen extensive damage and fatalities as a result of the catastrophic effects of climate change and a lack of urban planning.

Many people are in dire need of assistance to help them recover from the effects of the natural disaster. The community’s ongoing struggles in the wake of this horrific catastrophe highlight the urgent need for robust disaster preparedness and response measures.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently said that the federal government will provide Rs500,000 to individuals injured in the tragedy and Rs2 million to those who had lost a loved one to lessen the agony of those affected by the tragedy.

Furthermore, residents whose houses are partially damaged can receive up to Rs350,000 in aid, and homeowners with entirely ruined homes can get up to Rs750,000 in compensation.

The timing of this problem could not have been worse, particularly for the fishing community.

The sea is vital to the Gwadar fishing community, not just for their means of subsistence but also for their feeling of social cohesiveness and emotional ties.

Rain-hit Gwadar: CM says body formed to determine damages

The people who live in the port city have been loud in their resistance to the trawler mafias, voicing concerns about the illegal fishing methods that may hurt the ecosystem of the water. The issue has been made worse by the recent intense rain, which has damaged fishing boats, impacting the livelihoods of local fishermen.

All of this is taking place as the threat posed by climate change grows. In 2022, Pakistan experienced a terrible flood that devastated numerous areas of the country. The nation’s flood brought attention to the country’s susceptibility to climate change and highlighted the need for practical solutions, but more action is still required.

In this regard, Gwadar, which is situated on Balochistan’s southwest coast, has faced its fair share of natural difficulties. To help people and address similar challenges in the future, it would be prudent if the government worked on taking steps to address climate-related challenges.

“Many parts of the city are located in the low-line areas of roads, buildings, and other infrastructure in the town without proper urban planning are the reasons for the artificial flood,” stated Pazeer Ahmed, a local environmentalist, hydrogeologist, water professional, and researcher from Gwadar.

He also emphasised that the sea’s “water level raises and in the past underground water erupted in many some parts of town but after the recent heavy rainfall its erupted in many parts.”

The elected government of the province and Islamabad must pay greater attention to climate-related threats and take necessary action to mitigate them if Gwadar is to become a successful port and the region’s commercial value is to increase. Pakistan might gain local community support in addition to business benefits from this.

