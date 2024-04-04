Federal ministers: PM allocates additional portfolios

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has allocated additional portfolios of five ministries to the current federal ministers.

A notification to this effect issued by the Cabinet Division said that in continuation of this Division’s notification of even number dated 11 March 2024, the PM has allocated the additional portfolios (business of the government) to the federal ministers.

Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan has been allocated additional charge of Communication and Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhary Salik Hussain has been given additional charge of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Here is PM Shehbaz’s cabinet: ministers and their portfolios

Likewise, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Industries and Production has been allocated the additional portfolio of National Food Security and Research, and Ahsan Iqbal, minister for planning, development and special initiatives has been assigned the additional portfolio of Inter-Provincial Coordination.

Minister for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik was given additional charge of Water Resources.

The Cabinet Division has sent copies of the allocation of additional charge of ministries to the president, secretary to the prime minister, federal ministers and ministers of state, secretaries, additional secretaries in-charge of the ministries, divisions, secretaries, Senate and National Assembly, chief secretaries of the provincial governments, AGPR, PIO, PID, Director IT, and Cabinet Division.

Subsequently, the Cabinet Division also issued two separate notifications for the appointment of prime minister’s coordinators. The first notification read that the prime minister has appointed Romina Khurshid Alam, member National Assembly as Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, with immediate effect.

Another notification said the PM has been pleased to appoint Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, as Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, with immediate effect.

The appointment of Shabbir Ahmed Usmani shall be in honorary capacity. The PM has further been pleased to desire that all relevant stakeholders shall extend full cooperation to the Coordinators in discharging the official business.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024