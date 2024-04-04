AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
DFML 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.89%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.34%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (7.54%)
OGDC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.11%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.24%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 108.13 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.97%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.19%)
PTC 16.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.57%)
SNGP 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
TELE 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
TRG 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.84%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 7,005 Increased By 99.8 (1.45%)
BR30 22,737 Increased By 445.1 (2%)
KSE100 67,871 Increased By 984.9 (1.47%)
KSE30 22,251 Increased By 283.7 (1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-04

Federal ministers: PM allocates additional portfolios

Zaheer Abbasi Published 04 Apr, 2024 04:56am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has allocated additional portfolios of five ministries to the current federal ministers.

A notification to this effect issued by the Cabinet Division said that in continuation of this Division’s notification of even number dated 11 March 2024, the PM has allocated the additional portfolios (business of the government) to the federal ministers.

Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan has been allocated additional charge of Communication and Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhary Salik Hussain has been given additional charge of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Here is PM Shehbaz’s cabinet: ministers and their portfolios

Likewise, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Industries and Production has been allocated the additional portfolio of National Food Security and Research, and Ahsan Iqbal, minister for planning, development and special initiatives has been assigned the additional portfolio of Inter-Provincial Coordination.

Minister for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik was given additional charge of Water Resources.

The Cabinet Division has sent copies of the allocation of additional charge of ministries to the president, secretary to the prime minister, federal ministers and ministers of state, secretaries, additional secretaries in-charge of the ministries, divisions, secretaries, Senate and National Assembly, chief secretaries of the provincial governments, AGPR, PIO, PID, Director IT, and Cabinet Division.

Subsequently, the Cabinet Division also issued two separate notifications for the appointment of prime minister’s coordinators. The first notification read that the prime minister has appointed Romina Khurshid Alam, member National Assembly as Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, with immediate effect.

Another notification said the PM has been pleased to appoint Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, as Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, with immediate effect.

The appointment of Shabbir Ahmed Usmani shall be in honorary capacity. The PM has further been pleased to desire that all relevant stakeholders shall extend full cooperation to the Coordinators in discharging the official business.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Abdul Aleem Khan federal ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain cabinet division PM Shehbaz Sharif Dr Musadik Malik Chaudhry Salik Hussain Romina Khurshid Alam Shabbir Ahmed Usmani

Comments

200 characters

Federal ministers: PM allocates additional portfolios

KE, govt entities: FD shares details of disputed unpaid subsidy claims for mediation

PM seeks induction of tech advisors from private sector into public sector

Probe into slow-moving TTS: Termination of present vendor also an option

President, army chief take stock of security situation

CJP hints at full court to hear IHC judges’ complaint

CJP, 4 other SC judges too receive ‘anthrax-laced’ letters

‘Unfriendly treatment’ being meted out to S. Korean firms: Pakistan’s envoy unhappy with ministries

‘Reserved seats issue’: PHC issues contempt notice to KP PA speaker, deputy speaker

NLC trucks reach Dushanbe with potato shipment

Read more stories