SS&CG Police lodge FIR against baker

KARACHI: SSGC Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) Wing along with SSGC Police and Recovery Department conducted a joint raid on Al-Habib Sweets and Bakers in Nazimabad, Karachi.

The culprit was found using gas directly through a service line. Total calculated connecting load of gas stolen was 260 cubic feet/hr. SSGC Police summarily lodged FIR against the bakery miscreant involved in theft. Appropriate claim is being raised accordingly.

In Hyderabad, during the scheduled leak survey, leak points were identified at old Wahdat Colony near Barkati Masjid Qasimabad, Hyderabad. Upon excavation, 9 theft clamps were found installed on 63 mm dia pipe supplying gas to 25 houses. Raiding team consequently removed direct theft clamps besides replacing 63 mm dia. pipe.

In an anti-gas theft crackdown by SSGC's Customer Relations Department (CRD) in Yaqoob Shah Basti in Karachi's Mangophir area unravelled volumes of gas being stolen through direct line with complete disregard for law. Raiding team found residents extending illegal gas connections through rubber pipes from 15 fake service connections for supplying gas to 130 houses.

In addition, 20 houses were caught stealing gas through 4 meters. Team summarily disconnected gas of 130 houses, killed 15 service connections and disconnected 4 meters supplying illegal gas to 16 houses.

Approximately volume of 124,800 cm per year gas was being stolen through these illegal arrangements, that amounted to Rs. 3,900,000/-. A claim of Rs. 480,000/- has been raised against 4 meters for supplying gas illegally to 16 houses. Strict monitoring of the area has been initiated to keep gas thieves at bay.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024