AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
DFML 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.89%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.34%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (7.54%)
OGDC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.11%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.24%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 108.13 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.97%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.19%)
PTC 16.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.57%)
SNGP 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
TELE 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
TRG 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.84%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 7,005 Increased By 99.8 (1.45%)
BR30 22,737 Increased By 445.1 (2%)
KSE100 67,871 Increased By 984.9 (1.47%)
KSE30 22,251 Increased By 283.7 (1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-04

Aurangzeb briefed about projects being run by Netherlands

Press Release Published 04 Apr, 2024 04:56am

ISLAMABAD: Henny de Vries, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Pakistan, called on Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Finance and Revenue, to discuss matters of mutual interest and strengthen the existing ties between Pakistan and The Netherlands, said a press release.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb warmly welcomed the ambassador and expressed appreciation for the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and the Netherlands. He highlighted the importance of the bilateral relationship, rooted in shared values and a history of collaboration. The discussion also touched upon the structural reforms being implemented by the government of Pakistan for promoting economic growth and ensuring fiscal sustainability. The minister further highlighted that Pakistan is interested in technology transfer and leveraging the expertise of the Netherlands in agriculture, dairy, and farm production that would lead to increased production and exports, contributing significantly to Pakistan's economy.

Ambassador de Vries reciprocated the sentiments, emphasizing the Netherlands' commitment to furthering cooperation with Pakistan across various sectors. She also appreciated the government’s efforts being taken towards reforms in major economic and financial sectors of the economy.

The ambassador also informed about the pilot projects being run by the Netherlands in Pakistan, including fish production, ensuring labour safety and environmental standards in textile industries, and projects on water management in agriculture. She expressed the Netherlands' commitment to furthering these initiatives and expanding cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.

In conclusion, both sides agreed on the significance of enhancing bilateral relations and exploring new opportunities for partnership in areas of mutual interest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Comments

Comments are closed.

Aurangzeb briefed about projects being run by Netherlands

KE, govt entities: FD shares details of disputed unpaid subsidy claims for mediation

PM seeks induction of tech advisors from private sector into public sector

Probe into slow-moving TTS: Termination of present vendor also an option

President, army chief take stock of security situation

CJP hints at full court to hear IHC judges’ complaint

CJP, 4 other SC judges too receive ‘anthrax-laced’ letters

‘Unfriendly treatment’ being meted out to S. Korean firms: Pakistan’s envoy unhappy with ministries

Federal ministers: PM allocates additional portfolios

‘Reserved seats issue’: PHC issues contempt notice to KP PA speaker, deputy speaker

NLC trucks reach Dushanbe with potato shipment

Read more stories