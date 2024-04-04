AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
PARC recommends high-yielding hybrid varieties of rice

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 04 Apr, 2024 04:56am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC)’s Rice Variety Evaluation Committee (VEC) has recommended high-yielding rice hybrid varieties including Green Super Rice varieties for cultivation in Pakistan with 23-24 percent higher yield than the existing varieties.

The recommendations were given here by the VEC during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali, chairman PARC.

During the meeting, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali appreciated the role of the private and public sector for taking interest in research and development of rice in the country.

After in-depth discussions, the VEC recommended eight high-yielding rice hybrids of private seed companies for cultivation in Pakistan.

The National Institute of Genomics and Biotechnology (NIGAB) of PARC presented four high-yielding fine rice varieties having 23-24 per cent higher yield than the existing varieties, which were also endorsed by the VEC for cultivation in Pakistan.

He was informed that the cultivation of the high-yielding rice varieties will increase the output by 23-24 percent while using the same amount of the farm. He emphasised the importance of quality seed for enhancing the productivity and profitability of farmers and appreciated the role of research institutes and seed companies for availability of quality seed to rice farmers in Pakistan.

Dr Muhammad Yousuf, national coordinator Rice of PARC, presented an overview of thirty-eight proposals for rice hybrids/ varieties.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Federal Seed Certification, national and multinational seed companies as well as rice scientists from provincial and federal research institutes.

Furthermore, during the meeting, the VEC also recommended the cultivation of a long-grain (9mm) Sandal Bar Basmati developed by Soil Salinity Research Institute Pindi Bhattian and two coarse rice varieties one each from Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku and Rice Program, NARC, Islamabad. The introduction of these varieties and hybrids is expected to enhance farmers’ productivity and profitability.

Dr Imtiaz Hussain, Member of Plant Sciences Division at PARC, presided over the VEC and expressed his faith that the release of these high-yielding rice varieties would contribute to improving rice productivity in the country. He also emphasized PARC’s commitment to support public and private sector institutes and seed companies in evaluating and releasing rice hybrids and varieties.

Dr Waseemul Hassan, Food Security Commission of MNFSR commended the efforts of rice scientists in Pakistan for releasing the high-yielding rice hybrids and varieties.

