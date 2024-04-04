AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
DFML 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.89%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.34%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (7.54%)
OGDC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.11%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.24%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 108.13 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.97%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.19%)
PTC 16.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.57%)
SNGP 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
TELE 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
TRG 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.84%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 7,005 Increased By 99.8 (1.45%)
BR30 22,737 Increased By 445.1 (2%)
KSE100 67,871 Increased By 984.9 (1.47%)
KSE30 22,251 Increased By 283.7 (1.29%)
MCB Islamic Bank awarded PCI DSS compliance certification

Press Release Published 04 Apr, 2024 04:56am

LAHORE: MCB Islamic Bank, one of the six full-fledged Islamic banks in Pakistan, proudly announces its achievement of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS v3.2.1) Certificate of Compliance, awarded by Risk Associates, Pakistan’s leading PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) company.

The certification ceremony, held at MCB Islamic Bank’s Head Office in Lahore, underscores MCB Islamic Bank’s unwavering commitment to ensuring top-tier data security, safeguarding customer interests, and maintaining financial integrity. This achievement highlights the bank’s dedication to adhering to the strictest standards for handling sensitive cardholder data, contributing to a more secure digital banking landscape in Pakistan.

Kashif Hassan, QSA – Managing Director of Risk Associates, presented the PCI DSS Certificate of Compliance to Zargham Khan Durrani, President & CEO of MCB Islamic Bank.

During the ceremony, Zargham Khan Durrani, President & CEO of MCB Islamic Bank, underscored the importance of achieving PCI-DSS certification for the bank. He highlighted its crucial role in bolstering customer confidence and upholding the highest security standards. Additionally, he reiterated the bank’s dedication to continually enhancing cybersecurity measures.

