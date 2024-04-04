MCB Islamic Bank awarded PCI DSS compliance certification

LAHORE: MCB Islamic Bank, one of the six full-fledged Islamic banks in Pakistan, proudly announces its achievement of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS v3.2.1) Certificate of Compliance, awarded by Risk Associates, Pakistan’s leading PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) company.

The certification ceremony, held at MCB Islamic Bank’s Head Office in Lahore, underscores MCB Islamic Bank’s unwavering commitment to ensuring top-tier data security, safeguarding customer interests, and maintaining financial integrity. This achievement highlights the bank’s dedication to adhering to the strictest standards for handling sensitive cardholder data, contributing to a more secure digital banking landscape in Pakistan.

Kashif Hassan, QSA – Managing Director of Risk Associates, presented the PCI DSS Certificate of Compliance to Zargham Khan Durrani, President & CEO of MCB Islamic Bank.

During the ceremony, Zargham Khan Durrani, President & CEO of MCB Islamic Bank, underscored the importance of achieving PCI-DSS certification for the bank. He highlighted its crucial role in bolstering customer confidence and upholding the highest security standards. Additionally, he reiterated the bank’s dedication to continually enhancing cybersecurity measures.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024