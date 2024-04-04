AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
Multipurpose terminal: KGTL aims to invest $75m

Sohail Sarfraz Published 04 Apr, 2024 04:56am

ISLAMABAD: The terminal operator (KGTL) Karachi aims to make investment totaling US$75 million in the multipurpose and clean bulk terminal during first two years.

Sources said that the KGTL stands out as a key player in enhancing port logistics at Karachi Port. The investment of US$75 million would cover upfront fees, prepayments, superstructure, and equipment.

Additionally, an earmarked investment of US$100 million within five years is planned to further bolster the terminal’s capabilities. This substantial infusion of funds is projected to increase efficiency and capacity by 75 percent, enabling the terminal to handle up to 14 million tonnes per annum, a significant enhancement from its current capacity of 8 million tonnes per annum.

Moreover, an investment of $220 million is allocated for the container terminal for the first 10 years.

One pivotal aspect of these investments is the optimization of savings on shipping costs. By focusing on faster terminal operations, the operator aims to shorten the turn-around time for ships, consequently mitigating demurrage charges. This necessitates an integrated operation at the terminal, spanning from the quayside to the yard area and through the exit gate for inland logistics.

Improved security procedures and capacity have already been implemented, resulting in reduced cargo losses and an enhanced customer experience. The efficient operational design of KGTL’s cargo yard, featuring a designated truck holding area, digitized truck-in and truck-out processes, truck labeling for precise loading bay allocation, and the installation of weighbridges, has optimized yard operations. The terminal can now simultaneously berth seven bulk cargo ships without experiencing any traffic congestion.

Anchoring the port’s operations are three terminal operators, ie, KGTL on the East Wharf, KICT on the West Wharf, and SAPTL on the South Wharf.

These stakeholders, with their significant investments, ensure uninterrupted cargo transportation, easing trade activities and solidifying Pakistan’s position as a regional and global

commerce hub.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi Port KICT KGTL

