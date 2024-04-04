WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Apr 3, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 2-Apr-24 1-Apr-24 29-Mar-24 28-Mar-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104599 0.104488 0.104541 0.104563 Euro 0.813493 0.816893 Japanese yen 0.0049889 0.00499055 0.0049935 0.0049908 U.K. pound 0.951005 0.953017 U.S. dollar 0.756808 0.75547 0.755259 0.755613 Algerian dinar 0.00562 0.0056158 0.0056101 Australian dollar 0.491168 0.493566 Botswana pula 0.0550199 0.0550842 Brazilian real 0.149521 0.151256 Brunei dollar 0.559397 0.560188 0.56071 Canadian dollar 0.556557 0.557648 Chilean peso 0.0007702 0.000769545 0.0007692 Czech koruna 0.0320749 0.0322732 Danish krone 0.109074 Indian rupee 0.009079 0.00906123 0.0090629 Israeli New Shekel 0.204709 0.206244 0.205274 Korean won 0.0005618 0.000560687 0.0005608 0.0005615 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46036 2.45761 2.45693 2.45808 Malaysian ringgit 0.159362 0.159939 0.159725 Mauritian rupee 0.0162454 0.0161601 0.0161814 0.0162054 Mexican peso 0.0453523 New Zealand dollar 0.450301 0.452688 Norwegian krone Omani rial 1.96829 1.96481 1.96426 1.96518 Peruvian sol 0.203247 Philippine peso 0.0134706 0.0134282 Polish zloty 0.189159 0.188521 Qatari riyal 0.207547 0.207489 Russian ruble 0.0081795 0.0081857 0.0081768 0.0081898 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201815 0.201459 0.201402 0.201497 Singapore dollar 0.559397 0.560188 0.56071 South African rand 0.0401737 0.0397846 Swedish krona 0.0703866 0.0708801 Swiss franc 0.83326 0.834332 Thai baht 0.0206451 0.0207809 0.0207204 0.0207318 Trinidadian dollar 0.112152 U.A.E. dirham 0.206074 0.20571 0.205749 Uruguayan peso 0.0199559 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

