WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Apr 3, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 2-Apr-24 1-Apr-24 29-Mar-24 28-Mar-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104599 0.104488 0.104541 0.104563
Euro 0.813493 0.816893
Japanese yen 0.0049889 0.00499055 0.0049935 0.0049908
U.K. pound 0.951005 0.953017
U.S. dollar 0.756808 0.75547 0.755259 0.755613
Algerian dinar 0.00562 0.0056158 0.0056101
Australian dollar 0.491168 0.493566
Botswana pula 0.0550199 0.0550842
Brazilian real 0.149521 0.151256
Brunei dollar 0.559397 0.560188 0.56071
Canadian dollar 0.556557 0.557648
Chilean peso 0.0007702 0.000769545 0.0007692
Czech koruna 0.0320749 0.0322732
Danish krone 0.109074
Indian rupee 0.009079 0.00906123 0.0090629
Israeli New Shekel 0.204709 0.206244 0.205274
Korean won 0.0005618 0.000560687 0.0005608 0.0005615
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46036 2.45761 2.45693 2.45808
Malaysian ringgit 0.159362 0.159939 0.159725
Mauritian rupee 0.0162454 0.0161601 0.0161814 0.0162054
Mexican peso 0.0453523
New Zealand dollar 0.450301 0.452688
Norwegian krone
Omani rial 1.96829 1.96481 1.96426 1.96518
Peruvian sol 0.203247
Philippine peso 0.0134706 0.0134282
Polish zloty 0.189159 0.188521
Qatari riyal 0.207547 0.207489
Russian ruble 0.0081795 0.0081857 0.0081768 0.0081898
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201815 0.201459 0.201402 0.201497
Singapore dollar 0.559397 0.560188 0.56071
South African rand 0.0401737 0.0397846
Swedish krona 0.0703866 0.0708801
Swiss franc 0.83326 0.834332
Thai baht 0.0206451 0.0207809 0.0207204 0.0207318
Trinidadian dollar 0.112152
U.A.E. dirham 0.206074 0.20571 0.205749
Uruguayan peso 0.0199559
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
