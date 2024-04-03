AIRLINK 62.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.3%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.62%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
HBL 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
KEL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.41 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (6.89%)
OGDC 121.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.61%)
PAEL 22.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PIAA 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 106.55 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.45%)
PRL 26.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
PTC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.58%)
SEARL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.81%)
SNGP 61.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
SSGC 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 9.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.78%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.27%)
UNITY 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.03%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 6,964 Increased By 58.5 (0.85%)
BR30 22,669 Increased By 377.1 (1.69%)
KSE100 67,503 Increased By 617.2 (0.92%)
KSE30 22,144 Increased By 176 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold extends record rally on safe-haven appeal, weaker dollar

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2024 10:12am

Gold prices extended their record rally on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and safe-haven demand from escalating tensions in the Middle East, while investors looked forward to more US economic data for policy clues.

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold edged 0.2% higher to $2,283.47 per ounce, as of 0055 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $2,288.09 earlier in the session.

  • US gold futures rose 1% to $2,303.80 per ounce.

  • The US dollar eased 0.1% after hitting its highest levels in almost five months in the previous session, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

  • US job openings edged up in February, though labor market conditions are gradually easing in support of expectations that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates by June.

  • A pair of Federal Reserve policymakers said it would be “reasonable” to cut US interest rates three times this year, even as stronger recent economic data has sown investor doubts about that outcome.

  • Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country mistakenly killed seven people in a Gaza airstrike, while the US and other allies called for explanations amid widespread condemnation.

  • Gold Fieldssaid the group’s first-quarter output is seen 20% lower due to operational challenges in South Africa as well as bad weather in Australia and Peru.

  • Gold’s searing rally is doing nothing to reignite enthusiasm for platinum jewellery in Asia, analysts said.

  • Traders are pricing in a 64% probability that the Fed will begin cutting rates in June, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

  • Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

  • Spot silver rose 0.3% to $26.19 per ounce, platinum edged up 0.3% to $921.39 and palladium was unchanged at $1,003.60.

Gold Prices Bullion rates Spot gold US gold Asia Gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold extends record rally on safe-haven appeal, weaker dollar

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

PM seeks plan to boost exports

No reduction in poverty in sight: World Bank projects 1.8pc growth

Oil gains as market buffeted by supply worries

Four dead, dozens injured in most powerful Taiwan quake in 25 years

MTL barred from selling tractors to any third party

New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

PSMA seeks permission to export ‘expensively produced’ sugar

World Bank says PSWF creates ‘challenges’

PM directs completion of two hydropower projects

Read more stories