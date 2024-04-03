AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-03

‘PML-N ready to work with opposition in country's larger interest’

Recorder Report Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

LAHORE: Terming political stability vital for the country’s progress and development, Minister for Petroleum Dr Mussadik Malik said on Tuesday that the PML-N is ready to work with the opposition in the country's larger interest.

Talking to media, here today, he said the country's development should not be compromised for the sake of politics. He said political stability will lead to the economic stability of the country.

The Minister said PML-N Quaid has also decided to move forward for the country, forgetting the past. He said the government is making tireless efforts to bring a sustainable energy in the country, which is foremost priority of the government.

To a query, he said the government is also taking serious steps to address the challenge of climate change. On the other hand, an increase in IT exports is being witnessed due to policy initiatives of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

As per data made available, IT exports stood at 257 million dollars in February, which is 32-percent higher than the same period of last year. IT exports grew by 15-percent to 1.977 billion dollars in the first eight months of current fiscal year.

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has achieved 13 out of 15 targets set in the last eight months, which has boosted the information technology sector and led to an increase in its exports.

Analysts estimate that the country's total IT exports for the current fiscal year could be between three to four billion dollars, which is 2.6 billion dollars higher than last year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PMLN Opposition party political stability Dr Musadik Malik economic stability SIFC

Comments

200 characters

‘PML-N ready to work with opposition in country's larger interest’

PM seeks plan to boost exports

No reduction in poverty in sight: World Bank projects 1.8pc growth

World Bank says PSWF creates ‘challenges’

PM directs completion of two hydropower projects

Promoting foreign investment top priority: PM

T-bills witness highest USD inflows after 4 years

PSMA seeks permission to export ‘expensively produced’ sugar

19 Senate seats: ruling coalition sweeps polls

MTL barred from selling tractors to any third party

New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

Read more stories