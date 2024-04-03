‘PML-N ready to work with opposition in country's larger interest’

LAHORE: Terming political stability vital for the country’s progress and development, Minister for Petroleum Dr Mussadik Malik said on Tuesday that the PML-N is ready to work with the opposition in the country's larger interest.

Talking to media, here today, he said the country's development should not be compromised for the sake of politics. He said political stability will lead to the economic stability of the country.

The Minister said PML-N Quaid has also decided to move forward for the country, forgetting the past. He said the government is making tireless efforts to bring a sustainable energy in the country, which is foremost priority of the government.

To a query, he said the government is also taking serious steps to address the challenge of climate change. On the other hand, an increase in IT exports is being witnessed due to policy initiatives of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

As per data made available, IT exports stood at 257 million dollars in February, which is 32-percent higher than the same period of last year. IT exports grew by 15-percent to 1.977 billion dollars in the first eight months of current fiscal year.

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has achieved 13 out of 15 targets set in the last eight months, which has boosted the information technology sector and led to an increase in its exports.

Analysts estimate that the country's total IT exports for the current fiscal year could be between three to four billion dollars, which is 2.6 billion dollars higher than last year.

