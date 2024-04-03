Raid in Nawabshah: SSGC team disconnects 4 direct illegal gas supplying clamps

KARACHI: SSGC Customer Relation Department anti-gas theft team undertook a raid in Bhangwar Colony in Nawabshah.

The miscreants were found stealing gas directly through an underground clamp.

The raiding team disconnected four direct clamps supplying gas to 10 houses and completed welding job. Strict monitoring of the said neighbourhood will continue to keep the gas thieves at bay.

