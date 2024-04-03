Transfer of used vehicle: Sindh govt ends physical fitness checks

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced the cessation of physical fitness checks for the transfer of used vehicles.

In a meeting on Tuesday chaired by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, attended by the Secretary Excise, DG Excise, and representatives of the Automotive Traders and Importers Association, it was decided to eliminate physical fitness inspections for vehicle transfers. However, paperwork procedures will persist temporarily, with plans for potential elimination in the future. Additionally, the meeting outlined the launch of software for online vehicle transfers.

Traders presented concerns regarding vehicle registration, physical fitness checks, and other issues to Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. Discussions also addressed current and backlog issues concerning both private and commercial vehicles.

Assuring swift resolution of traders' concerns, Memon emphasised that while paperwork for vehicle transfers will continue temporarily, it will be phased out soon. He also assured that the ongoing Red Line BRT project will not pose difficulties for traders, having already issued relevant directives in this regard.