Directives issued to increase inflow of water from Sukkur Barrage

Recorder Report Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

HYDERABAD: Commissioner Hyderabad Division Ahsan Ali Qureshi has said that directives have been issued to irrigation Department to increase the inflow of water from Sukkur Barrage to downstream to cope with the shortage of water and increase the standard of drinking water for Hyderabad citizens.

He said this while presiding a meeting at his office about the shortage of water in Indus River and review the increased level of TDS in drinking water. “Water inflow will reach in seven days from Sukkur barrage to Kotri barrage, this will mitigate the scarcity of water at downstream “he said. He further added that he has strictly passed the orders to stop the inflow of stagnant water from Manchar Lake immediately and WASA and irrigation Department would monitor it.

He further said that irrigation Department and WASA sit together and carve out a cogent plan for safe and healthy drinking water. Meeting is attended by chief engineer Kotri barrage, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, ADC1 Jamshoro, MD WASA, representatives from Mehran University and agriculture university Tandojam and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

water Sukkur barrage Ahsan Ali Qureshi

