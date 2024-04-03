AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-03

Malaysian palm oil futures gain on short-coverings

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, helped by short coverings and strength in Chicago soyoil after trading sideways earlier in the day.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 41 ringgit, or 0.96%, to 4,308 ringgit ($906.57) a metric ton at closing.

The contract traded between 4,224 ringgit and 4,308 ringgit on Tuesday. A Kuala Lumpur-based trader said the contract rose in the afternoon session due to short covering as “prices been holding quite well at 4,250 ringgit levels in the second session”.

Strength in Chicago soyoil and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil and a weaker ringgit are also lending support to the contract, the trader said. WTI crude futures for May rose $1.30, or about 1.6%, to $85.01 at 0912 GMT.

A stronger crude oil makes palm oil more attractive for biodiesel feedstock. India’s palm oil imports hit a ten-month low in March at 481,000 tons, as the top vegetable oil buyer increased sunflower oil imports amid lower prices traders said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March were seen rising between 11.77% and 29.2%, cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services, AmSpec Agri Malaysia and Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) said. The soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.51%, while the palm oil contract was up 0.56%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 1.39%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil may rise into a range of 4,294-4,326 ringgit per ton, as it has briefly pierced above a falling channel, according to Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palm Oil Palm oil price

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil futures gain on short-coverings

PM seeks plan to boost exports

No reduction in poverty in sight: World Bank projects 1.8pc growth

World Bank says PSWF creates ‘challenges’

PM directs completion of two hydropower projects

Promoting foreign investment top priority: PM

T-bills witness highest USD inflows after 4 years

PSMA seeks permission to export ‘expensively produced’ sugar

19 Senate seats: ruling coalition sweeps polls

MTL barred from selling tractors to any third party

New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

Read more stories