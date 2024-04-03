AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
China stocks end lower as sentiment remains subdued

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

SHANGHAI: Chinese stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday, as sentiment remained muted between optimism over improved manufacturing activity data and hopes for more stimulus measures. Hong Kong stocks rose, led by energy and technology shares.

Xiaomi was under the spotlight, with its shares surging as much as 16%, as the electronics maker’s sporty electric vehicle launched last week drew strong interest.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.08% at 3,074.96, while Hong Kong’s main Hang Seng index was up 2.36%.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.42%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.34%, the consumer staples sector down 0.65%, the real estate index down 3.48% and the healthcare sub-index down 1.28%. The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.53% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.621%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.68%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.09%.

At 0759 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.2354 per US dollar, 0.06% weaker than the previous close of 7.2308.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 390.10 points or 2.36% at 16,931.52. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.58% to 5,960.72.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 4.6%, while the IT sector rose 2.07%, the financial sector ended 2.3% higher and the property sector rose 1.56%.

The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Xiaomi Corp, which gained 8.97%, while the biggest loser was NetEase Inc , which fell 6.88%.

