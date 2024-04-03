WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
APR 02, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 1-Apr-24 29-Mar-24 28-Mar-24 27-Mar-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104488 0.104541 0.104563 0.104404
Euro 0.816893 0.816286
Japanese yen 0.004991 0.004993 0.004991 0.004973
U.K. pound 0.953017 0.951943
U.S. dollar 0.75547 0.755259 0.755613 0.754702
Algerian dinar 0.00562 0.005616 0.00561 0.005607
Australian dollar 0.493566 0.492745
Botswana pula 0.055084 0.054942
Brazilian real 0.149521 0.151256 0.151395
Brunei dollar 0.560188 0.56071 0.560076
Canadian dollar 0.556557 0.557648 0.555459
Chilean peso 0.00077 0.000769 0.000769
Czech koruna 0.032273 0.032241
Danish krone 0.109448
Indian rupee 0.009061 0.009063 0.009057
Israeli New Shekel 0.206244 0.205274 0.206203
Korean won 0.000561 0.000561 0.000561 0.000564
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45761 2.45693 2.45808 2.45511
Malaysian ringgit 0.159939 0.159725 0.159573
Mauritian rupee 0.01616 0.016181 0.016205 0.016196
Mexican peso 0.045352 0.04565
New Zealand dollar 0.452688 0.452897
Norwegian krone 0.069873
Omani rial 1.96481 1.96426 1.96518 1.96281
Peruvian sol 0.203247 0.203205
Philippine peso 0.013428 0.01341
Polish zloty 0.188521 0.189352
Qatari riyal 0.207547 0.207336
Russian ruble 0.008186 0.008177 0.00819 0.008151
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201459 0.201497 0.201254
Singapore dollar 0.560188 0.56071 0.560076
South African rand 0.039785 0.039835
Swedish krona 0.07088 0.070944
Swiss franc 0.834332 0.832361
Thai baht 0.020781 0.02072 0.020732 0.020717
Trinidadian dollar 0.112152 0.111641
U.A.E. dirham 0.20571 0.205749 0.205501
Uruguayan peso 0.019956 0.020098
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
