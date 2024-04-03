WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== APR 02, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 1-Apr-24 29-Mar-24 28-Mar-24 27-Mar-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104488 0.104541 0.104563 0.104404 Euro 0.816893 0.816286 Japanese yen 0.004991 0.004993 0.004991 0.004973 U.K. pound 0.953017 0.951943 U.S. dollar 0.75547 0.755259 0.755613 0.754702 Algerian dinar 0.00562 0.005616 0.00561 0.005607 Australian dollar 0.493566 0.492745 Botswana pula 0.055084 0.054942 Brazilian real 0.149521 0.151256 0.151395 Brunei dollar 0.560188 0.56071 0.560076 Canadian dollar 0.556557 0.557648 0.555459 Chilean peso 0.00077 0.000769 0.000769 Czech koruna 0.032273 0.032241 Danish krone 0.109448 Indian rupee 0.009061 0.009063 0.009057 Israeli New Shekel 0.206244 0.205274 0.206203 Korean won 0.000561 0.000561 0.000561 0.000564 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45761 2.45693 2.45808 2.45511 Malaysian ringgit 0.159939 0.159725 0.159573 Mauritian rupee 0.01616 0.016181 0.016205 0.016196 Mexican peso 0.045352 0.04565 New Zealand dollar 0.452688 0.452897 Norwegian krone 0.069873 Omani rial 1.96481 1.96426 1.96518 1.96281 Peruvian sol 0.203247 0.203205 Philippine peso 0.013428 0.01341 Polish zloty 0.188521 0.189352 Qatari riyal 0.207547 0.207336 Russian ruble 0.008186 0.008177 0.00819 0.008151 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201459 0.201497 0.201254 Singapore dollar 0.560188 0.56071 0.560076 South African rand 0.039785 0.039835 Swedish krona 0.07088 0.070944 Swiss franc 0.834332 0.832361 Thai baht 0.020781 0.02072 0.020732 0.020717 Trinidadian dollar 0.112152 0.111641 U.A.E. dirham 0.20571 0.205749 0.205501 Uruguayan peso 0.019956 0.020098 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

