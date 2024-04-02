Palm oil recovers from early losses in range-bound trading

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures recovered in range-bound trading on Tuesday after slipping earlier, as gains eased in rival edible oils.

Palm opens up tracking rival oils at Dalian and Chicago

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.21% to 4,276 ringgit ($900.78) a metric ton, as of 0305 GMT, after falling as much as 0.98% earlier in the session.

Fundamentals

The soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.57%, while its palm oil contract was up 0.53%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade barely change.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March seen rising between 20.5% and 29.2%, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri Malaysia said.

Malaysian ringgit, the contract currency of trade slips 0.4% at 0215 GMT. A weaker ringgit makes palm more attractive to foreign currency holders.