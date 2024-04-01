Palm opens up tracking rival oils at Dalian and Chicago

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened up on Monday, mirroring gains on soyoil and palm oil contracts on the Dalian Commodity Exchange and soyoil prices at Chicago Board of Trade.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange increased 33 ringgit, or 0.79% to 4,227 ringgit ($895.36) a metric ton during the morning trade.

Fundamentals