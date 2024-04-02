Polling to elect 30 Senators to be held today

ISLAMABAD: All eyes are on the Upper House of the Parliament that goes to elections on 30 of its 48 seats today (Tuesday), following the election of 18 senators unopposed; 11 from Balochistan and seven from Punjab, last week.

With 59 candidates in run for the polls, the lawmakers from three provincial legislatures; Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and those from National Assembly, would vote on the respective seats.

With the election of senators on all the eleven seats of Balochistan and those of seven general seats of Punjab unopposed, the elections would now be held on five seats of Punjab, 12 seats of Sindh, 11 seats of KP and two seats of Islamabad.

Of them, two women and technocrats seats each, and one minorities seat of Punjab, seven general seats, two women and technocrats seats each, and one minorities seat of Sindh, seven general seats, two women and technocrats seats each of KP, and a general and technocrat seats each of Islamabad, will have polls.

