AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.59%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-7.45%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.45%)
TRG 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,908 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -163 (-0.72%)
KSE100 66,796 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -77 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-02

Black tea imports: major tax evasion unearthed

Recorder Report Published 02 Apr, 2024 04:37am

KARACHI: The Customs Intelligence, Karachi has cracked down on a major tax evasion racket involving the import of black tea.

According to the details, importers were found misusing a tax exemption granted to businesses in Azad Kashmir, resulting in billions of rupees tax evasion.

Black tea imports into Pakistan are normally subjected to a six percent income tax. However, shipments destined for Azad Kashmir are exempted from this levy. Officials received credible intelligence that certain unscrupulous importers were exploiting this exemption to evade taxes on a massive scale.

The importers would bring in black tea consignments claiming they were meant for industrial units in Azad Kashmir to avoid the six percent income tax. But instead of sending the tea to its stated destination, they were diverting it for sale in markets across Pakistan without paying any duties.

Acting swiftly on this tip-off, authorities placed a 14-ton shipment of black tea under surveillance after it was imported by a company based in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir. Despite clearing customs at Port Qasim, the container was tracked to a warehouse in Karachi’s Maripur area rather than heading toward Azad Kashmir.

This led intelligence officials to raid the premises on Hawksbay Road, where they recovered the 14 tons along with an additional 530 tons of untaxed black tea. The tea had been imported by five different companies - all misusing the Azad Kashmir tax exemption.

Seized records shockingly revealed that these firms had already sold off another 3,000 tons of black tea in Karachi using the same devious modus operandi. The total value of the detained goods and tea already sold is a staggering Rs 1.6 billion.

The Customs Intelligence has initiated a probe into the money laundering and tax evasion racket under the Customs Act 1969 and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010. Further investigation is in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

tax evasion Black tea imports black tea

Comments

200 characters

Black tea imports: major tax evasion unearthed

March CPI inflation soars 20.7pc YoY

PM reaches out to Chinese engineers working on Dasu project

Cooperation and investment: World Bank, IFC bigwigs discuss potential areas with Aurangzeb

Top taxpayers: Pakistan Honour Card Scheme to be announced

SC takes suo motu notice of IHC judges’ letter

SNGPL urges PD to help ensure clearance of dues

Polling to elect 30 Senators to be held today

Rehabilitation of Tunnel 5 gates of Tarbela Dam: World Bank asks Wapda to seek Rs80bn allocation in budget

Prior to March 21st: FBR issues all refund claims of exporters

Tariff petition: PPIB for excluding certain projects from Nepra application

Read more stories