UBL introduces SoftPOS solution with TapSys

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL), in collaboration with technology innovator TapSys, proudly announce the launch of SoftPOS, a groundbreaking advancement in mobile payments in Pakistan. SoftPOS by UBL transforms smartphones and tablets into efficient payment terminals, offering businesses versatility, convenience and security.

Tughral A. T. Ali, Head Digital Money & Financial Inclusion, UBL, remarked, “This initiative marks a significant milestone in our mission to drive digital payment adoption and empower local enterprises.”

Karim Jindani, CEO of TapSys, expresses excitement about expanding digital acceptance in Pakistan, stating, “SoftPOS will enable merchants in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to onboard and accept card transactions digitally.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024