AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.59%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-7.45%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.45%)
TRG 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,908 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -163 (-0.72%)
KSE100 66,796 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -77 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran calls for ‘international community response’ after Israel’s Syria attack

AFP Published April 1, 2024

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called Monday on the international community to act after the Israeli attack on an Iranian consulate in Damascus killed a senior Guards commander and others.

Amir-Abdollahian, in a telephone conversation with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad, “blamed the consequences of this action on the Zionist regime and stressed the need for a serious response by the international community to such criminal actions”, according to a statement by Iran’s foreign ministry.

State TV reported that Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, “one of the senior commanders” in the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, “was martyred in an attack by Zionist regime fighters on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s consulate building in Damascus.”

The 63-year-old joined the Guards more than four decades ago.

Guards among 8 reported killed as Israel strikes Iran consular annex in Syria

Amir-Abdollahian described the attack as a violation of all international obligations and conventions.

“Netanyahu has completely lost his mental balance due to the consecutive failures of the Israeli regime in Gaza and not achieving the ambitious goals of the Zionists,” Iran’s top diplomat added, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose country has been at war with Iran-backed Hamas in the Gaza Strip for almost six months.

In a separate statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani “strongly condemned” the attack and said that Iran “reserves the right to carry out a reaction and will decide on the type of response and the punishment of the aggressor.”

Earlier, Iran’s ambassador in Damascus, Hossein Akbari, said, “the five-storey consulate building was attacked by Israeli F-35 fighter jets and with six missiles.” He did not give the source of his information about the aircraft.

Akbari vowed a “decisive response” as the attack killed “at least five people including three military personnel.”

Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian Israeli attack Syria attack Israel Hamas war Mohammad Reza Zahedi

Comments

200 characters

Iran calls for ‘international community response’ after Israel’s Syria attack

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading slows further to 20.7% in March

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Guards among 8 reported killed as Israel strikes Iran consular annex in Syria

Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran, Bushra Bibi’s sentence

IHC orders release of Fawad Chaudhry

Captain Muhammad Mahmood (retd) appointed PTCL chairman

PSX undergoes minor correction as KSE-100 falls below 67,000

Gold continues to shine, gains another Rs2,800 per tola in Pakistan

PCB chief meets Shaheen, Babar in Kakul camp

Sazgar commences pre-booking of Haval Jolion HEV latest model

Read more stories