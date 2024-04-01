AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.59%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-7.45%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.45%)
TRG 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,908 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -163 (-0.72%)
KSE100 66,796 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -77 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Romania sells 1.02bn lei of April 2029 bonds, sells 917.4mn lei of 6-month T-bills

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2024 04:44pm

Romania sold a more than planned 1.02 billion lei ($221.30 million) worth of April 2029 bonds and a more than planned 917.4 million lei ($199.04 million) worth of 6-month treasury bills on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 6.36% and 6.01% respectively, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 400 million lei of the April 2029 paper, last tendered the bonds in March at an average yield of 6.37%.

Indian bond yields seen easing as US peers fall further

They had also planned to sell 400 million lei of 6-month treasury bills. Romania last sold similar bills in March at an average yield of 6.02%.

Romania

Comments

200 characters

Romania sells 1.02bn lei of April 2029 bonds, sells 917.4mn lei of 6-month T-bills

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 25% to $17.03bn in 9MFY24

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran, Bushra Bibi’s sentence

IHC orders release of Fawad Chaudhry

Captain Muhammad Mahmood (retd) appointed PTCL chairman

PSX undergoes minor correction as KSE-100 falls below 67,000

Gold continues to shine, gains another Rs2,800 per tola in Pakistan

Sazgar commences pre-booking of Haval Jolion HEV latest model

Pakistan cricket to hold crisis talks after Shaheen Afridi statement furore

PHC allows Murad Saeed, Azam Swati to contest Senate polls

Read more stories