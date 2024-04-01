Romania sells 1.02bn lei of April 2029 bonds, sells 917.4mn lei of 6-month T-bills

Romania sold a more than planned 1.02 billion lei ($221.30 million) worth of April 2029 bonds and a more than planned 917.4 million lei ($199.04 million) worth of 6-month treasury bills on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 6.36% and 6.01% respectively, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 400 million lei of the April 2029 paper, last tendered the bonds in March at an average yield of 6.37%.

They had also planned to sell 400 million lei of 6-month treasury bills. Romania last sold similar bills in March at an average yield of 6.02%.