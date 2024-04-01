AIRLINK 61.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.28%)
Ukraine says it downed two of three Russian drones overnight

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2024 12:08pm

Ukraine’s air force shot down two out of three Russia-launched Shahed drones overnight, Ukrainian military said on Monday. The General Staff did not provide additional details on the attack in its report on Facebook.

It was unclear whether the drone that was not intercepted reached its target.

Monday night was relatively quiet for Ukraine following series of attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure that Russia stepped up over a week ago.

Ukraine destroys 26 Russian drones in latest overnight strike

On March 22, Moscow’s troops carried out the largest strike on grid infrastructure in the two-year-old invasion, causing major damage and resulting in massive power outages.

It continued targeting Ukraine’s thermal and hydro-power plants last week.

