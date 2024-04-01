‘Govts must complete their tenures for country’s stability’

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary affairs analyst Dilawar Hussain has said that for political and democratic stability in the country, it is imperative that the present federal and provincial governments complete their respective five-year terms.

He was sharing views at an event held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad, moderated by Jaipal Singh.

The elevation of Asif Ali Zardari as President of Pakistan would help promote the politics of reconciliation, he said. “We all know how the governments at the centre and the provinces, after February 8 general elections, were formed, and who is behind them. But these controversies aside, it is essential that these governments complete their tenures. It is vital for democratic and political stability in Pakistan,” he said.

“Asif Zardari is regarded as the master of the politics of reconciliation. So, his presence at the presidency would help defuse political tension between the political forces and other powerful stakeholders,” Dilawar Hussain said.

To another question, he said the problems faced by the people of Balochistan were not likely to be addressed in near future. “This is because the leadership in Balochistan is not elected on the basis of performance. The present chief minister Balochistan is a nominee of some powerful quarters,” he said.

Dilawar Hussain said political forces in Sindh failed to build a strong narrative against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), allowing the PPP to freely call the shots in the province.

“It seems difficult that any political force will give a tough time to PPP—in the near future at least,” he said.

