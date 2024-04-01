AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.07%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
DGKC 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.86%)
FCCL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FFBL 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.33%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HBL 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.28%)
HUBC 121.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
MLCF 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.19%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
PIAA 31.54 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.06%)
PPL 106.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.81%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PTC 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
SEARL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.47%)
SNGP 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.84%)
SSGC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.15%)
TELE 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TRG 68.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.1%)
UNITY 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 6,919 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.35%)
BR30 22,584 Decreased By -243.1 (-1.07%)
KSE100 67,005 Decreased By -137 (-0.2%)
KSE30 22,050 Decreased By -40.2 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-01

AJK PM unveils development initiatives

APP Published 01 Apr, 2024 05:34am

MIRPUR: Amidst an Iftar dinner hosted in his honour by Minister Wildlife Fisheries and Development Authority Muzaffarabad Sardar Javed Ayub, Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to prioritize the comprehensive socio-economic development of the region.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of tourism and road infrastructure in generating local employment opportunities, the PM underscored the imperative of improving the livelihoods of residents, including those in remote and far-flung areas.

PM Anwar ul Haq on this occasion, outlined the government’s dedication to uplifting the economically disadvantaged segments of society, citing the provision of financial assistance to widows, orphans, divorcees, the elderly, and disabled individuals through the endowment fund scheme. Additionally, he underscored the government’s resolve to ensure equitable application of the law across the state and to utilize taxpayers’ funds for the welfare of the people.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister highlighted the government’s steadfast stance on combating corruption, promoting good governance, merit, and the rule of law. Notably, he stressed the government’s responsibility in providing alternative fuel to the populace and enforcing a ban on tree cutting to address environmental concerns.

During his visit, PM Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq ceremoniously laid the foundation stone for a 30 km network of link roads under the Kotla Constituency Kashmir Program, signalling a tangible step towards the realization of the government’s developmental vision for the region.

AJK PM AJK Iftar dinner Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Sardar Javed Ayub

Comments

200 characters

AJK PM unveils development initiatives

July-March: FBR surpasses Rs6,707bn collection target

KP govt contacts FBR to discuss arrears

PRL explains what has made its business model ‘unsustainable’

3rd party participation in CPEC: Pakistan, China set to finalise modalities

Shared objectives: Country willing to collaborate with US: PM

MoI&P asked to settle impasse with provinces: Selling ‘un-needed’ imported urea becomes new headache for govt

Refund of coercively/illegally recovered amount: Taxpayers are not obliged to follow procedural requirements: IHC

PALSP urges govt to stop steel smuggling during Eid holidays

Over 300 lawyers support stance of six IHC judges

FBR activates Tajir Dost App

Read more stories