Bank AL Habib and ACE Money Transfer partner again to empower overseas Pakistanis

LAHORE: Understanding the crucial role remittances play in Pakistan’s economic well-being, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, ACE Money Transfer, a leading remittance provider headquartered in Manchester, UK, and Bank AL Habib, one of Pakistan’s premier commercial banks, have joined forces once again.

This collaboration aims to incentivize overseas Pakistanis to send money home through legal channels while offering them the chance to win life-changing rewards.

Legal remittances contribute significantly to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, aiding in economic growth and stability. Conversely, informal channels for sending money can be unreliable and pose security risks.

Remittances are a vital lifeline for Pakistan’s economy, and by incentivising legal transfers through such meaningful rewards during Ramadan, ACE Money Transfer and Bank AL Habib play a key role in supporting national development and ensuring the well-being of countless families.

Rashid Ashraf, CEO of ACE Money Transfer, stated, “This collaborative effort transcends mere transactions. It acknowledges the profound significance of Ramadan, a time for spiritual reflection, generosity, and strengthening family bonds. We at ACE Money Transfer are proud to revitalize our longstanding partnership with Bank AL Habib and offer such incredible opportunities to overseas Pakistanis while contributing to Pakistan’s economic well-being.”

