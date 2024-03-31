Luis Suarez on target but Miami held; Cincinnati draw

FORT LAUDERDALE: Luis Suarez bagged his fifth goal of the season as Inter Miami were held to a 1-1 draw against New York City FC in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Former Barcelona and Liverpool star Suarez glanced in a Julian Gressel free kick in the 15th minute to fire Miami into the lead at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

But Miami’s hopes of securing all three points were thwarted by a dogged New York performance, which got its reward when Costa Rica international Alonso Martinez equalised on 34 minutes.

Miami, thrashed 4-0 against New York Red Bulls in their last outing, created a string of clear chances after the City leveller, but were frustrated by a superb performance from goalkeeper Matthew Freese.

Freese pulled off several fine saves, including a brilliant one-handed block from Suarez in the 80th minute as Miami pressed for an equaliser.

Miami, once again without the injured Lionel Messi, remained in second place in the Eastern Conference following the draw, one point behind leaders Cincinnati.

Miami coach Gerardo Martino – who had lambasted his team after last week’s drubbing by the New York Red Bulls – praised his side’s performance.

“In nine months here, I’ve never been disappointed in a game like I was last Saturday,” Martino said. “Today, what the team did was very commendable. They played well and created many scoring chances.”

Martino, meanwhile, said Messi’s fitness was still being evaluated as Miami prepare for Wednesday’s CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final first leg game with Mexican side Monterrey. Messi has not played since suffering a strained hamstring two weeks ago.

“We will evaluate it day by day and make a decision on Tuesday,” Martino said. “Wednesday’s game is very important but we have to think about the entire year, not just one game.”

Cincy, Columbus held

Cincinnati preserved their unbeaten start to the season after Aaron-Salem Boupendza jabbed home a 92nd-minute equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw on the road against Charlotte.

In other games on Saturday, MLS champions Columbus battled to a 2-2 draw with Nashville on the road, Marino Hinestroza’s 79th-minute equaliser securing a point for Crew.

Elsewhere, Toronto FC slumped to a 3-1 defeat at home against Sporting Kansas City.

Remi Walter, Jacob Davis and Alenis Vargas scored after half-time to give Kansas City a commanding lead before Jonathan Osorio’s late consolation for Toronto.

Elsewhere, two late goals from Colorado Rapids midfielder Djordje Mihailovic secured a dramatic 3-2 victory in a stormy clash with Los Angeles FC.

Los Angeles looked poised to collect a precious three points on the road after goals from Eduard Atesta and David Martinez either side of a Moise Bombito effort for Colorado.

But Mihailovic netted in the 83rd and 89th minute to seal a come-from-behind win for Colorado.

In the early kick off, Hungary international Daniel Gazdag and Argentine forward Julian Carranza were on target as Philadelphia Union ended Minnesota’s unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 win.

Gazdag bundled home a corner from Kai Wagner after 16 minutes to give Union the lead against the Western Conference leaders at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Minnesota struggled to get into the game thereafter and created little of note against a well-organized Philadelphia lineup. Quinn Sullivan almost doubled Union’s lead on 54 minutes but his acrobatic volley from the edge of the area clipped the top of the cross bar and flew over.

But Tani Oluwaseyi was adjudged offside in the build-up and the goal was disallowed.

Philadelphia then made sure of the points moments later, with Carranza latching on to a headed pass from US international Alejandro Bedoya before calmly slipping his finish past Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.