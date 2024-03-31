PTI to challenge Jillani-led probe commission

ISLAMABAD: Declaring ex-chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani as “misfit” to head a one-member commission to probe into a startling letter written by six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges, accusing the intelligence agencies of coercing and intimidating them hearing cases involving political matters, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat on Saturday said that the party would challenge his appointment in the court after consultation.

After the federal cabinet handpicked the former chief justice of Pakistan to head a one-member commission to probe into startling allegations levelled against the spy agencies by six out of total eight IHC judges, Marwat said that Jillani is a “misfit” for the job as he has a track record of having a soft corner for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

“Late Benazir Bhutto [the then prime minister] appointed him [Jillani] as judge of Lahore High Court (LHC) in 1994. He is related to ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani [a senior PPP leader, and former prime minister] and Jalil Abbas Jilani [a former foreign secretary and caretaker foreign minister],” he added.

He continued that though Jillani got the nickname of a “gentleman judge” within the legal fraternity yet it proved otherwise after Jillani – then a Supreme Court judge –recused himself from the bench, hearing a money laundering cases against PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari that involved Swiss bank accounts, due to which the bench got dissolved.

Marwat said Jillani had recused himself from the SC bench hearing the mega corruption scandal against Zardari under the pretext of “sickness”, but the same evening he was seen having a “cup of tea” very hale and hearty at Lahore’s five star Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel.

“He is a moderate man and for sure, a misfit to investigate an all-important letter written by six IHC judges. Given all this, the party, after holding consultation, will challenge formation of the commission headed by Jillani,” he concluded.

Two days after holding a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, the federal cabinet approved a proposal to form an inquiry commission to probe the serious allegations levelled by six IHC judges against spy agencies, accusing them of interference, intimidation and surveillance of judges.

It was decided that former chief justice of Pakistan, Justice (retired) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, would head the commission and investigate the allegations.

