Sindh: JI, GDA decide to boycott Senate vote

NNI Published 31 Mar, 2024 02:53am

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) decided on Saturday against voting in the Senate elections from Sindh.

According to details, the JI had decided to remain “impartial” in the upcoming Senate elections, slated to happen on April 2. Moreover, the GDA decided to continue its boycott in the Senate elections.

The only JI lawmaker from the Sindh Assembly had decided not to vote in the Senate elections. Meanwhile, the three GDA candidates will also not cast their votes in the Senate elections.

Separately, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the final list of candidates on Saturday.

According to details, the returning officers had issued the final list of the Senate elections ahead of the Senate elections, slated to happen on April 2.

In Punjab, seven of the candidates had been elected unopposed for the general seats. The elections will be held for two women and two technocrats from Punjab.

According to the electoral watchdog, 11 candidates had been elected as senators opposed to all the seats in Balochistan.

The Sindh Assembly will elect 12 senators overall. The elections will be held in seven general seats, two for women, two for technocrats, and one for minority.

Moreover, the elections will be held in 11 senate seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The elections will be held from the centre on one general and one technocrat seat.

