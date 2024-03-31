Getz Pharma rejects ‘false’ news about its product

LAHORE: Getz Pharma manufactures safe and efficacious medicines in its WHO, PIC/s, and EAEU pre-qualified manufacturing facility, a spokesman of the company, said.

Responding to false information about its product Risek IV 40 mg injection on electronic and social media, the spokesman said. “On February 12, 2024, the Federal Inspector of Drugs-IV, while conducting market surveillance in Moro, Sindh, identified counterfeit Risek 40mg IV injections at the premises of M/s Qalanari Medicos on Hospital Road, Moro, Nowsheroferoz.

Samples were sent for testing, including confirmation by Getz Pharma. We confirmed the sample as counterfeit, not manufactured by us, and provided a comparative analysis report to authorities, urging action.”

Getz Pharma condemns the misreporting by the electronic media of the Alert issued by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) as if our manufactured product was deemed spurious or counterfeit, requiring recall.

