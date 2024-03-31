Campaign launched to seek ban on kite flying

LAHORE: In collaboration with the motorcycle company, Honda Atlas, the Lahore administration launched an urban safety campaign to promote the ban on kite flying on Saturday.

At Charring Cross, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa kicked off the campaign by installing protective safety wires on motorcycles for the protection of riders from dangerous kite twine; he was accompanied by the representatives of Honda Atlas, District Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, WASA MD Ghafran Ahmed, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Babar Sahibdin and other officers. He and the Honda Atlas Motorcycle distributed safety wires to over 500 motorcycle riders.

On this occasion, he was grateful to the motorcycle company for taking part in the campaign and said that the people must not participate in blood sports like kite flying and must fulfill their responsibility to eliminate it, as the life of every citizen was very precious.

He further said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has zero tolerance for kite flying; thus, a strict crackdown against this bloody sport would be taken across the Lahore division, which was prohibited by law. “Strict action is being taken against the violators and businesses related to kite flying to save the lives of the citizens. Over 3,000 cases were registered in the Lahore division for violating the law while many were arrested,” he added.

