Alkhidmat offers interest-free loans

KARACHI: With a gracious gesture, Alkhidmat Karachi under its microfinance programme offers interest free loans to help the financially trodden people nationwide, the CEO said on Saturday.

Also known as Mawakhat, the programme is widely fashioned for extending a financial assistance to the economically disadvantaged individuals to establish small-scale businesses.

“The initial financial assistance starts from Rs30,000 to 75,000 for a short span” CEO Alkhidmat Karachi, Naveed Ali Baig said that the programme even caters to the public religious obligations like Ramazan and Eid-ul-Azha.

The repayments are received through small trenches; he said and showed satisfaction over the public’s response in retiring their debts in a higher number since these loans are interest-free.

“The Skill Development Center - in the city’s PIB locality - also runs under the same programme,” Director Mawakhat Alkhidmat Karachi Yousuf Mohideen added.

The centre provides free courses of technical training to the semi-literate youth to help them learn professional trades such as electric maintenance, tailoring and mobile phone repairing, he said.

New courses for Industrial Automation and Solar PV technicians have been added recently.

These successes have led to the expansion of this initiative and more such centres are being set up at various places in the city. Lastly, he also sought help from the rich and resourceful people of the society to support Alkhidmat in its charity work.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024