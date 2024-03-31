AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.07%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
DGKC 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.86%)
FCCL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FFBL 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.33%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HBL 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.28%)
HUBC 121.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
MLCF 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.19%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
PIAA 31.54 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.06%)
PPL 106.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.81%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PTC 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
SEARL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.47%)
SNGP 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.84%)
SSGC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.15%)
TELE 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TRG 68.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.1%)
UNITY 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 6,919 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.35%)
BR30 22,584 Decreased By -243.1 (-1.07%)
KSE100 67,005 Decreased By -137 (-0.2%)
KSE30 22,050 Decreased By -40.2 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-31

Seminar on tax education and awareness held

Recorder Report Published 31 Mar, 2024 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: Under the auspices of the Federal Board of Revenue’s Public Relations Wing, a seminar on tax education and awareness was held at Air University here on Saturday.

The seminar was organized in collaboration with Tax Education Society Air University, attended by students, faculty members of the university. Secretary Tax Education, Alam Zeb Khan of FBR’s Public Relations Wing, gave a detailed briefing on the tax system prevalent in Pakistan at the university’s auditorium. He explained that taxes collected in Pakistan are spent on education, health, infrastructure development, and defence.

During the event, students and faculty members asked several questions about income tax, sales tax, federal excise duty, and customs duties.

The Tax Awareness Society, comprising students of Air University, is continuously engaged in increasing awareness about taxes on a permanent basis. The President of the Tax Awareness Society, Hafiz Afsar Hussain, and Vice President Basma Asim are very active in this regard. On the arrival of Secretary Tax Education Alam Zeb Khan at Air University, Vice Chancellor Air Marshal (Retired) Javaid Ahmad, Registrar Air Commodore (Retired) Abdul Wahab Motala, and Dean Dr. Muin Azaz Zafer welcomed him. During the meeting held on this occasion, souvenirs were also presented to the Vice Chancellor and other officials of Air University by the FBR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

seminar tax education

Comments

200 characters

Seminar on tax education and awareness held

Pending tasks: WB asks NTDC to expedite implementation

Economic recovery govt’s top priority: Tarar

Over 27,000 tax-related cases pending: Ord likely to reduce forums of appeals

‘Tajir Dost Special Procedure’ notified

Inquiry under Order XXXII of CPC: Banking court has power to determine mental infirmity of a person: SC

PTI to challenge Jillani-led probe commission

IHC judges’ accusations: Ex-CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission

Punjab PA passes supplementary budget

Aurangzeb, Sindh CM decide to woo investment

Arrest warrants for Gandapur, Qureshi issued

Read more stories