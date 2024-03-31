Seminar on tax education and awareness held

ISLAMABAD: Under the auspices of the Federal Board of Revenue’s Public Relations Wing, a seminar on tax education and awareness was held at Air University here on Saturday.

The seminar was organized in collaboration with Tax Education Society Air University, attended by students, faculty members of the university. Secretary Tax Education, Alam Zeb Khan of FBR’s Public Relations Wing, gave a detailed briefing on the tax system prevalent in Pakistan at the university’s auditorium. He explained that taxes collected in Pakistan are spent on education, health, infrastructure development, and defence.

During the event, students and faculty members asked several questions about income tax, sales tax, federal excise duty, and customs duties.

The Tax Awareness Society, comprising students of Air University, is continuously engaged in increasing awareness about taxes on a permanent basis. The President of the Tax Awareness Society, Hafiz Afsar Hussain, and Vice President Basma Asim are very active in this regard. On the arrival of Secretary Tax Education Alam Zeb Khan at Air University, Vice Chancellor Air Marshal (Retired) Javaid Ahmad, Registrar Air Commodore (Retired) Abdul Wahab Motala, and Dean Dr. Muin Azaz Zafer welcomed him. During the meeting held on this occasion, souvenirs were also presented to the Vice Chancellor and other officials of Air University by the FBR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024