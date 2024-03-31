‘CrossTalk: Genocide-in-arms’

First things first, Peter Lavelle, the host of Russian TV RT’s flagship program “CrossTalk”, and all the guests on his show deserve a lot of praise for offering highly informed perspectives on the subject “Genocide-in-Arms”. CrossTalking with Lionel, Ardi Imseis, and Nasser Abu Nassar, Peter Lavelle pointed out that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin declared while hosting his Israeli counterpart that the US-Israel military relationship is “unshakable,” as Israel continues its slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza. The historical record notes that the US administration is a named co-conspirator to genocide.

Moreover, the viewers/commentators on the TV channel’s website made some equally profound points to add to the richness of the entire discussion that the host of RT and its guests had held. The following are excerpts from the talk among the website viewers/commentators for this newspaper’s valued readers:

One commentator, for example, said, “On adhering to the concept of international law, how many times have you seen news broadcasts where the presenter says something about some country or other having perpetrated crimes that are against international law. End of story, as nothing ever is ever done about it, no matter how how brazen or how monstrous the crimes? It’s total insanity.”

Some other commentator responded by saying that “On this basis, I agree with Lionel on his proposition that condemnation by the UN Security Council for crimes like those committed in Gaza are purely aspirational. What is it that Paul Craig Roberts famously said?”

According to yet another commentator, “interesting discussion between Lionel and the Professor regarding the enforcement of international law. So, if it’s binding, as the Professor says, then other countries need to take action. Not just the US, and not waiting for the US to be first. If the UN resolution is “binding” then signatory countries should be sanctioning Israel. The fact that they are not shows that the resolution lacks enforcement, as Lionel said.”

“Colonial empires never grasp moral responsibilities that come with military power. And the moral failures lead to its collapse. They rely on a variety of diversions to justify their aberrant behaviours, but in the end, they, more than anyone, are responsible for their own collapse.”

“The only constructive suggestion in this program, to enforce the UN ruling, is to sanction Israel!! Of course the US will have to be sanctioned as well!! Strangely, after seeing the disaster unfolding from the bridge collapse and learning of the dire state of the US infrastructure I wonder if the US effectively will sanction themselves!!”

To conclude, the UN Security Council resolution demanding ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is 100 percent binding; it needs to be implemented at all cost. The signatories to this resolution must ensure its implementation without any further loss of time. Both Israel and the US need to be sanctioned.

Mehdi Hasan, Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024