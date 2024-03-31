Prices of kitchen items show a declining trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a reduction during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed sugar price went down by Rs210 per bag to Rs 6,740 from Rs 6,950 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail; sugar is being sold at Rs145 per kg against at Rs150 per kg.

Chicken price went up from Rs 17,000 per 40kg to Rs 17,200 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs460 per kg against Rs455 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs740 per kg; egg price went up from Rs 7,700 per carton to Rs 7,800 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs280 per dozen against Rs275 per dozen.

Prices of Ramadan-specific items such as basin and others also witnessed a reduction as basin is being sold at Rs210 per kg against Rs220 per kg, traditional drink Jam-e-Shireen at Rs450 per bottle, good quality dates at Rs400 per kg against Rs500 per kg and normal in the range of Rs200-300 per kg.

Wheat flour prices witnessed a significant reduction as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale market went down from Rs 2,110 to Rs 1,900 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,940 per bag against Rs 2,150 per 15kg bag, normal quality wheat flour bag price went down from Rs 2,090 to Rs 1,870 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,900 against Rs 2,120 per bag.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as mutton is available at Rs 2,000 per kg, boneless beef at Rs 1,200 per kg, and normal beef at Rs 1,000 per kg.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs 2,200 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs 1,800 per kg; in wholesale market powdered chili and turmeric prices went down from Rs 20,000 per 40kg to Rs 18,000 per bag but the retailers are charging their own prices as both the items are being sold at Rs800 per kg. Paratha is available at Rs60, during past one week majority of the tandoor owners have reduced roti price by Rs5 from Rs25 to Rs20, naan at Rs30 a piece, and a cup of tea at Rs80.

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices witnessed no changes as the commodity is being sold at Rs310 per kg, which still is Rs54 per kg higher than the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)’s set price of Rs256 per kg. The OGRA has set 15kg domestic cylinder LPG price at Rs 3,840, while in various parts of the country it is available at Rs 5,000-5,500 per 15kg cylinder, reflecting an overcharging of Rs 1,175-1,675 per cylinder.

Branded spices other than National have revised down their price to Rs120 per pack while National spice price remained unchanged at Rs130 per pack of 39 grams.

The price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250 and a cooked vegetable plate is Rs250.

Rice prices witnessed no changes as the best quality basmati rice is available at Rs 12,500 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling it at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice is available at Rs 10,300 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati rice is available at Rs 9,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed a reduction as B-grade ghee-cooking oil price went down by Rs300 per carton from Rs6,000 to Rs5,700 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs375-390 per pack against Rs390-400 per 900 gram pack, while best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee are available at Rs2,600 per 5kg tin against Rs2,480 and cooking oil at Rs2,640 per 5-litre bottle against Rs2,550.

Pulses’ prices were reduced in the last week and this week remained steady as best quality maash is available at Rs500 per kg, gram pulse at Rs220 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs320 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs360-560 per kg, moong at Rs250 per kg, and masoor at Rs280 per kg.

No changes in packed milk prices were recorded as small pack of Milk Pak is available at Rs75 per pack and litre pack at Rs270. Fresh milk have increased the milk price remained stable at Rs220 per kg and yoghurt price at Rs250 per kg.

Detergents’ and bathing soaps’ prices remained stable as Safeguard family size pack is available Rs180, Lux at Rs130 per pack; Ariel Surf at Rs670 per kg pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a declining trend. Ginger price in the wholesale market Rs2,700 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs580-600 per kg, local garlic price went down from Rs2,000 to Rs1,700 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs370-400 per kg against Rs430-500 per kg, and China garlic price remained stable at Rs2,700 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs620-670 per kg. Potato price went down to Rs170-300 per 5kg from Rs280-250 in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold at Rs45-65 per kg against Rs45-80, tomato prices went down from Rs1,250 per basket to Rs1,150 in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs80-110 per kg against Rs85-120 per kg, and onion prices remained stable at Rs650-1,000, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs150-300 per kg.

Capsicum price went down from Rs1,300 per 5kg to Rs1,000 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs225-240 per kg against bRs290-320 per kg, various varieties of pumpkin are available in the range of Rs160-300 per 5kg against Rs200-800 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-80 per kg against Rs55-230 per kg; tinda price went down from Rs300 to Rs230 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs55-70 per kg against Rs70-80 per kg; eggplant price went down from Rs350 to Rs320 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs70-75 per kg against Rs80-90 per kg; cauliflower price went down from Rs600 to Rs400 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs100-110 per kg against Rs140-150, and cabbage price went down from Rs400 per 5kg to Rs350, which in retail is being sold at Rs90-100 per kg against Rs100-120 per kg. Bitter gourd price is stable at Rs 1,250-1,450 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs300-350 per kg, green chili price is stable at Rs200 per kg, lemons are available in the range of Rs180-225 per kg and cucumber price went down from Rs200 to Rs170 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs50-60 per kg.

Radish price went down from Rs80 per 5kg to Rs60 which in retail is being sold at Rs25-30 per kg; turnip price went up from Rs100-120 per kg to Rs180-200 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-60 per kg against Rs35-40 per kg, yam price went up from Rs900 per 5kg to Rs1,100 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs230-250 per kg against Rs210-230 per kg, peas price went up from Rs300 to Rs350 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs85-100 per kg against Rs75-90 per kg and fresh bean price is stable at Rs900 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs210-225 per kg.

Overall fruit prices witnessed a reduction as the best quality Iranian Kala Killo apple is available at Rs380 per kg against Rs330 per kg, Pakistani Kala Killo apple are available in the range of Rs200-250 per kg against Rs225-275 per kg, Golden apples are available in the range of Rs130-180 per kg against Rs150-200 per kg, white apples are available in the range of Rs100-170 per kg Rs120-180 per kg.

