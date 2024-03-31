Gold prices firm

KARACHI: The local gold market on Saturday remained stable following a stagnant global bullion trend, traders said.

At the week close, the precious metal was available for the unchanged Rs234800 per tola and Rs201303 per 10 gram. The global bullion market was quoted stable after hitting the all-time highs of $2254 per ounce the other day. The local market made fresh deals with an additional $20 premium.

Silver was available for Rs2600 per tola and Rs2229.08 per 10 grams with the unchanged international prices of $25.05 per ounce, traders said.

