KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR30.469 billion and the number of lots traded was 25,265.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 18.517 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.696 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.554billion), Platinum (PKR 2.094 billion), Silver (PKR 1.973 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.699 billion), SP 500 (PKR 211.113 million), Natural Gas (PKR 209.090 million), Palladium (PKR 168.728 million), Brent (PKR 110.124 million), DJ (PKR 100.483 million), Copper (PKR 99.126 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 33.605 million).

In Agricultural commodities,9 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 11.415 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024