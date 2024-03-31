AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.07%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
DGKC 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.86%)
FCCL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FFBL 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.33%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HBL 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.28%)
HUBC 121.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
MLCF 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.19%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
PIAA 31.54 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.06%)
PPL 106.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.81%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PTC 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
SEARL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.47%)
SNGP 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.84%)
SSGC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.15%)
TELE 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TRG 68.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.1%)
UNITY 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 6,919 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.35%)
BR30 22,584 Decreased By -243.1 (-1.07%)
KSE100 67,005 Decreased By -137 (-0.2%)
KSE30 22,050 Decreased By -40.2 (-0.18%)
Japanese rubber futures rise on Shanghai rally

Reuters Published 31 Mar, 2024 02:53am

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures climbed for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, tracking a gain in the Shanghai market, while a firmer Tokyo stock market also helped boost investors’ risk appetite, leading to a small increase for the week.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for September delivery finished 2.4 yen, or 0.7%, higher at 328.6 yen ($2.2) per kg. It rose 0.2% for the week, reversing last week’s 6.9% drop.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery rose 175 yuan to finish at 14,665 yuan ($2,031) per metric ton.

Japan’s Nikkei share average ended higher on Friday, driven by chip-related heavyweights and posted a record fiscal-year gain in terms of points amid heavy foreign buying.

Core inflation in Japan’s capital slowed in March and factory output unexpectedly slid in the previous month, heightening uncertainty on how soon the Bank of Japan can raise interest rates again after exiting its radical monetary stimulus earlier this month.

Toyota Motor’s global sales dropped 7% in February from a year earlier, hurt by a heavy decline in China due to the Lunar Year holidays and a slump in Japan after a safety test scandal at its small car unit.

Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.1 % from last Friday, the exchange said on Friday. The Japanese yen traded at 151.31 against the dollar, in line with the levels in late Thursday trade in Asia.

The yen fell to a 34-year low against the dollar on Wednesday, prompting Japan’s three main monetary authorities to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the weak yen.

Singapore’s financial markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Monday, April 1.

