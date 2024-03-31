AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
Spot rate maintains last level

LAHORE: The local marker on Saturday remained dull. Trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told...
Recorder Report Published 31 Mar, 2024 02:53am

LAHORE: The local marker on Saturday remained dull. Trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that advance deal of 200 bales of Layyah was finalised at Rs 22,600 per maund.

He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh and in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 9,500 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 21,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

