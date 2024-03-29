Export of flour made from imported wheat allowed

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Commerce (MoC) has allowed export of wheat flour manufactured from the grinding of imported wheat solely for export under the Export Facilitation Scheme, 2021.

According to the Statutory Regulator Order (SRO) 433(1) 2024, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section(1) of the section 3 of the Import and Exports(Control), Act, 1950)XXXIX of 1960), the Federal has directed that the following further amendment shall be made in the Export Policy Order, 2022, namely:- in the aforesaid Order, in schedule -1, in column (1), against serial number 19, in column (4) the following shall be inserted, namely “ export of wheat flour manufactured from wheat imported solely for export under the Export Facilitation Scheme, 2021”.

