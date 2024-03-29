PFA confiscates substandard ghee, cooking oil

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has foiled an attempt to supply thousands of kilograms inferior quality of cooking oil and ghee of different popular brands during a raid on a factory.

The raiding team confiscated 9,000kg of substandard ghee; 8,000 litres of unhygienic oil; 6,800 packing cartons, 17 drums, a processing tank, a cylinder, a truck and other equipment. This was informed by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid during a press briefing at PFA Headquarters here on Thursday.

He said that the authority also lodged an FIR against the unit owner in the nearest police station while handing an accused over to police. The PFA’s special team carried out the operation upon the tip off of the vigilance cell and saved Lahorites from diseases by recovering a large batch of adulterated ghee.

Muhammad Asim said that substandard edible ghee and oil were being loaded on a truck for supply to local shops in Lahore after packing in different popular brands. However, PFA ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action, he said.

He said that using poor-quality edible oil in food preparation causes health problems for consumers.

Moreover, he said that PFA inspected 36,883 food points and units across Punjab during Ramazan out of which 4,400 Food Business Operators (FBOs) were penalized with Rs52.249 million cumulative fines over violations.

He further said that the food authority shut down 250 food points and lodged FIRs against 40 accused in the respective police stations on violation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. Apart from that, 1277 food samples have been sent for laboratory tests.

The director general said that PFA’s enforcement teams are being checked the most commonly used items like spices, gram flour, white flour, yogurt, fruit chart, dry fruits, vermicelli, samosa patti, pakoriya, sauces, beverages, frozen products and other products on a daily basis.

In light of the special directions from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Food Authority has played a crucial role in the Negahban Rashan Programme 2024, while the quality of all the items packed for the program also underwent thorough inspection, PFA DG said.

Muhammad Asim further said that the nutrition team of the PFA has also introduced a special diet plan for citizens to help them stay healthy during their fasting period. He has requested people to choose nutritious and healthy food for their good health.

