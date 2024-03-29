FFC holds 46th Annual General Meeting

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) held its 46th Annual General Meeting on March 26th, having a quorum of 57.20 percent with representation either in person or through video conferencing and proxies.

Individual shareholders as well as all major equity holders including Fauji Foundation, State Life Insurance Corporation, Citi Bank, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, NAFA, NIT, APF, Atlas and representatives from various other corporate bodies and institutions attended the meeting.

Brig Zulfiqar Ali Haider (retd), Company Secretary FFC, opened the house. The Chairman FFC Board of Directors, Waqar Ahmed Malik welcomed the participants of the meeting. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer FFC, Sarfaraz Ahmed Rehman apprised the shareholders about performance of the company during the year 2023.

Sarfaraz Ahmed Rehman while responding to various queries from shareholders, informed the house about goals and future strategy of the Company. He further assured FFC’s commitment to achieve higher standards of performance and to provide sustained earnings to the valued shareholders, despite the challenging economic circumstances.