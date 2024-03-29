Activities of Port Qasim

KARACHI: Nearly, 4790 containers comprising of 2049 containers import and 2741 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 712 of 20’s and 567 of 40’s loaded while 137 of 20’s and 33 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 538 of 20’s and 836 of 40’s loaded containers while 127 of 20’s and 202 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

PORT QASIM

Shipping activity was reported at the port where three ships, Marathopolis, Anna-M and Chemroad Rose carrying Containers, Coal and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile five more ships, Silver Heba, As Emererald Gree, Yun Ding 19,AL-Bidda and UOG Sparta carrying Palm oil, LNG and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same period.

Atotal of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, Port Imabari, Solar Roma, Malha Ras Laffan, Epicurus, Pindos and Marathopolis are expected to sail on Thursday.

Acargo volume of 171,279 tonnes, comprising 143,245 tonnes imports cargo and 28,034tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,506 Containers (1,444 TEUs Imports and 1,062 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Taxi Diara, Kerala, AL-Bidda and Sky Runner scheduled to load/offload Cement, Furnace oil, Pam oil and LNG are expected to take berths at MW-2, FOTCO, LCT and EETL on Thursday, 28th March-2024, and another ship Kosan Adam carrying 52,500 tonnes of wheat is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day.

